By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bus Driver, Fridley News, School Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Fridley say a bus driver has been arrested after a fight with a student Tuesday morning.

According to police, two school resource officers in the district were notified by school officials of a physical altercation between a bus driver and student during bus drop off.

Officers responded, began investigating and later arrested the bus driver, who was taken to Anoka County Jail.

Details are limited, so check back as more information becomes available.