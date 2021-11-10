MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred northeast of the downtown area.
On Wednesday morning, police said the homicide happened on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East, which is in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
We're investigating a homicide that occurred on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East.
Watch here for updates and information about a media availability. pic.twitter.com/UBKxtlkv69
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) November 10, 2021
Details are limited, but police are expected to provide updates, so check back for more.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week
- Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint
- Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery
- ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN