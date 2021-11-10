MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Woodbury say a 16-year-old boy is in custody and believed to be one of the suspects involved in a carjacking and robbery spree Monday night in a busy shopping area between Woodbury and Oakdale.
A Woodbury police spokesperson said the teenager was arrested in connection to another case, adding that he is “strongly believed” to be one of the suspects involved in the crime spree earlier this week. Detectives from other Twin Cities agencies are working together to identify other suspects connected to the boy.
RELATED: Police Searching For Suspects Following Armed Robbery, Carjacking Spree In Woodbury
On Monday night, in a span of about 45 minutes, there were two car thefts, an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery.
First, a group of armed suspects reportedly stole a Jaguar from the Woodbury Target. Then, a Honda Accord was stolen from a nearby Holiday gas station while the owner was inside.
Next, armed suspects robbed a person’s phone and purse at a Chick-Fil-A. The fourth crime reportedly happened at the nearby Hy-Vee in Oakdale, where there was an attempted armed robbery.
Investigators believe the crimes are connected. While no suspect descriptions have yet been given, Woodbury police said Tuesday that they are searching for two suspect vehicles involved in the Target carjacking: a 2014 gray Honda Pilot and a newer model black BMW X1.
Anyone with information on the crime spree is asked to call Woodbury Public Safety at 651-714-3600.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week
- Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint
- Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery
- ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN