MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we head into the holidays, the worst inflation in 30 years is taking a bite out of our wallets at grocery stores.
New numbers show shopping bills jumped more than 5% in the last year. Chicken breasts are up 30-cents a pound, ground beef is up 70-cents a pound and bacon is nearly up $1.60 a pound.READ MORE: Thanksgiving 2021: List Of Restaurants For Takeout Dinners, Meal Kits and Pies
As you plan out your Thanksgiving shopping list, frozen items and generic brands will still help you save. Processed foods haven’t gone up as much as things like produce.
READ MORE: Fewer Small Turkeys Could Be Available This Thanksgiving As Farmers Navigate Product Shortages
Carrie Higgs of Cub Foods tells WCCO that while some things are up, they’re not anticipating they’ll run out of staples like turkeys or pies. Though if you don’t buy early enough some of the specific items you may be looking for, or particular brands or sizes you like, may be out of stock.
University of Minnesota professor George John told WCCO the most intense sales and promotions happen closer to Thanksgiving. He thinks most stores will keep turkey prices low to draw customers in.
John also says he thinks inflated grocery bill prices are here to stay for at least another year.MORE NEWS: ‘Hopefully People Will Realize It’s Not Over’: Doctors Urge Caution for Indoor And Holiday Gatherings Amid Pandemic
