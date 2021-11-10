MINNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, Minnesotans will honor those who’ve served in the United States military. And there’s a new way you can spend $15 to honor a veteran in return.

The McCollums from West St. Paul are regulars at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Dennis McCollum’s sister is buried there, as well as much of Carol McCollum’s family. Her father served in World War II, and her brother fought in Vietnam. Her mother and brother in law are also buried there.

“You know, I think we miss them every time there is something going on,” Carol said. “We wouldn’t all be here with freedoms like we have if it wasn’t for veterans. They give up a lot. Some of them give up their life.”

Soon, they will lay Christmas wreaths.

“We owe them a lot, and a little symbol is the least we can do in remembering them,” she said.

For those veterans whose families don’t decorate their graves, there’s a new way you can make sure no one is forgotten. Colorado Honors, a charity that raises money to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves, is expanding to fundraise for Fort Snelling — one of the largest military cemeteries in the U.S.

“Minnesota Honors” says they are supporting Wreaths Across America to decorate as many graves as possible on Dec. 18. David Bolser is the founder of Colorado Honors/Minnesota Honors.

“The site of these beautiful Christmas wreaths on white marble gravestones is just very heartwarming to see, and it’s a statement from the people, from grateful Americans, that they’ll never be forgotten,” David said.

He says a $15 donation will furnish a wreath for someone who gave their service.

“It’s a great symbol of what we can give back,” he said.

Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 18, which is when the wreaths will be laid. Click here to donate to Wreaths Across America or Minnesota Honors.