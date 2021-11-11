MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man has entered a guilty plea for three armed robberies in the Twin Cities where nearly $100,000 in cash was stolen.
On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota announced that Richard Alonzo Woods, 38, pleaded guilty to several robbery charges, including two counts of armed bank robbery.
Court documents say the armed robberies occurred from Feb. 4, 2018 to May 4, 2018. In the first, Woods and two accomplices robbed an apparel store in Minneapolis, taking $600 in cash and $1,900 in Nike Air Jordan shoes. The next robbery was at Lake Area Bank in White Bear Lake where over $9,800 was taken.
In the third robbery at Bremer Bank in Brooklyn Center, Woods and an accomplice got away with around $88,618 in cash, according to court documents.
In all three robberies, Woods and the accomplices were wielding guns.
Woods' sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.
