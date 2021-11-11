CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Kate Raddatz
HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — Thursday is Veterans Day, and a new monument to those who serve is being dedicated in Hastings.

The Heroes Monument is 60 feet long and 6 feet high, in the shape of the United Heroes League logo — a shield.

As part of this dedication ceremony there will be speeches, a military flyover and a ribbon cutting by a World War II veteran.

The bricks in the walls of the monument represent a way for people to commemorate service members. Once all of the bricks are purchased, 4,300 service members will be honored.

