WHAT WE KNOW

– First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota Thursday evening

– Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north

– Much colder weekend to follow, with the possibility of more light snow on Saturday

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

– When exactly wintry mix will turn to snow Thursday night into Friday morning

– How much snow will melt on impact across the state

– How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A storm system continues to wash over Minnesota Thursday morning, bringing rain to much of the state. The low pressure system is expected to swirl over the region well into Friday, bringing the first accumulating snowfall of the season to northern Minnesota.

Most of the state stayed warm enough to avoid the snow Wednesday and in the overnight hours, but up north, flakes were falling. Continuous snowfall over the next 24 hours could bring impressive totals to areas near Bemidji. However, it’s impossible to say how much snow will stack up, as the ground is still warm and much of the snow could melt on contact.

WINTER IS COMING: A MnDOT plow camera near Red Lake captured some snow on the ground Thursday morning. Over the next day, some areas of northern Minnesota could see several inches of snow — or more. Latest: https://t.co/hm6602cCmD pic.twitter.com/veqWhWOXOO — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) November 11, 2021

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says some models show areas of extreme northern Minnesota getting around 5 inches of snow.

Parts of far western Minnesota will be under a blizzard warning starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and lasting into Friday evening. The National Weather Service said 2 to 6 inches of rain are expected, with wind gusts of up to 55 mph possible. Officials recommend avoiding travel if possible.

The NWS has also issued a winter storm watch for southwestern Minnesota. Forecasters say 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible across the watch area. Travel is expected to be extremely difficult due to the combination of strong winds and blowing snow, particularly between Thursday morning and Friday evening.

Counties in northwestern and west-central Minnesota along the Dakota border will be under a winter weather advisory. Snow totals are expected to be less, but blowing snow and slick roads could still pose significant problems for drivers.

What’ll Happen In The Twin Cities?

For the Twin Cities metro area, rain is expected to taper off around 9 a.m.. Rain totals could be up to an inch in some areas.

The sun may break through the cloud cover in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s.

On Thursday night, however, the backend of the low pressure system is expected to drag across central Minnesota and the Twin Cities, bringing light snowfall into Friday morning. Most of the snow should melt on contact with the ground, but light accumulations could be seen in grassy areas.

Strong Winds

Starting on Thursday morning, strong winds will lash Minnesota, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph. In some areas, gust of up to 50 mph will be possible.

The NWS has issued a wind advisory for a number of counties in southwestern Minnesota. The advisory is scheduled to last from Thursday morning to Friday evening.

Forecasters say the winds could break tree limbs and cause power outages. Additionally, blowing snow could be an issue on the roads.

What Will The Weekend Bring?

The weekend will bring the coldest air Minnesotans have felt so far this season. In the Twin Cities high temperatures will only be in the mid-30s, and overnight lows will dip below freezing, into the 20s.

On Saturday evening, an Alberta clipper system could descend on Minnesota, bringing widespread snow into Sunday morning. It’s too early to tell how much snow this clipper system could bring.

Read previous version of the story below.

The WCCO Weather watcher is green as rain is on the way Wednesday. Snow is also in the forecast for later this week.

Rain will be moving into the state from west to east, with the Twin Cities expected to see precipitation from 4 p.m. to the overnight hours of Thursday. The metro area is expected to get a half-inch to three-quarters inch of rain, with lesser amounts recorded to the west.

Then, a wintry mix of rain and snow is expected late Thursday night for the Twin Cities, which will turn into snowfall Friday morning. Snow could stick around until the late afternoon.

Snow accumulation isn’t expected to be much, with the Twin Cities getting a half-inch or less. Western Minnesota could see two to three inches. Northern Minnesota is expected to get around the same, or more.

However, northern areas like Bemidji and Grand Rapids could get six or more inches of snow. It’s not sure how much of that will melt on impact.

Strong winds will also be a factor Friday as wind speeds could be 40 mph or more, leading to visibility issues, especially western and northern Minnesota.

Then, a much colder weekend is in store. More light snow could be possible Saturday.

Today: Cloudy & PM Rain, low 50s.

Tonight: Rain & low 40s.