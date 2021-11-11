MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prior Lake High School students have been dismissed early Thursday afternoon as protests are planned outside the school in response to a racist video posted by a student.

Earlier in the week, Prior Lake High School officials said an investigation is underway after the “serious and disturbing racist video” was posted to social media. Principal Dr. John Bezek said the video “goes against everything for which our school stands” and the school doesn’t tolerate racism or hate speech.

In a letter sent to parents Thursday morning, Bezek said the high school will be dismissing students at 12:45 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution,” citing the protests, and that buses will be available for students who need transportation.

“We have been informed that a protest is being planned later this afternoon outside of PLHS in response to the racist video shared by a student on social media. The protest is being planned by an outside group,” Bezek said.

A WCCO-TV crew captured footage of a crowd of protesters outside the school not long after students were dismissed.

Officials from Savage, Prior Lake and the 719 School District will be discussing the racist incident in a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

All activities scheduled to occur in the building have been canceled.

Read the school’s full letter to parents below: