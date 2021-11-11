MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prior Lake High School students have been dismissed early Thursday afternoon as protests are planned outside the school in response to a racist video posted by a student.
Earlier in the week, Prior Lake High School officials said an investigation is underway after the “serious and disturbing racist video” was posted to social media. Principal Dr. John Bezek said the video “goes against everything for which our school stands” and the school doesn’t tolerate racism or hate speech.
RELATED: Prior Lake H.S. Investigating After ‘Serious And Disturbing Racist Video’ Posted To Social Media
In a letter sent to parents Thursday morning, Bezek said the high school will be dismissing students at 12:45 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution,” citing the protests, and that buses will be available for students who need transportation.
“We have been informed that a protest is being planned later this afternoon outside of PLHS in response to the racist video shared by a student on social media. The protest is being planned by an outside group,” Bezek said.
A WCCO-TV crew captured footage of a crowd of protesters outside the school not long after students were dismissed.
Officials from Savage, Prior Lake and the 719 School District will be discussing the racist incident in a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
All activities scheduled to occur in the building have been canceled.
Read the school’s full letter to parents below:
This morning members of our District Crisis Response Team continued to meet and plan with Savage Police and, out of an abundance of caution, have made the decision to release Prior Lake High School students at 12:45 today, Thursday, November 11. Buses will be available at that time to take students home who need transportation.
As you know, we have been informed that a protest is being planned later this afternoon outside of PLHS in response to the racist video shared by a student on social media. The protest is being planned by an outside group. We have had a normal start to the learning day and continue to take proactive steps to help ensure our school remains safe. Here are some specifics:
– Savage police continue to have officers in and around our building and will ensure that students leave school safely today.
– Savage Police will remain on school grounds after dismissal in the event the planned protest does occur.
– Our building will be closed after 12:45.
– All PLHS activities scheduled to occur at our building for this evening are canceled.
Student safety is our number one priority and we are grateful for our partnership with Savage Police. We will continue to update you if there are any changes to our school day.
Sincerely,
Dr. John Bezek
PLHS Principal
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: 1st Accumulating Snow Of The Season Expected Up North
- Prior Lake H.S. Investigating After ‘Serious And Disturbing Racist Video’ Posted To Social Media
- BCA Releases Photo Of Person Of Interest In Brooklyn Center Crash That Killed Judd Anderson
- Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery