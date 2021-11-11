MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Veterans Day, WCCO took a look back at the life of one of the founders of the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad. George Weiss, 92, died in January, at his home and surrounded by his family.
Weiss told WCCO Photojournalist Tom Aviles in 2001 that he was the last survivor of the rifle squad’s six original members. Aviles followed the The Friday Squad for nearly a year, documenting how they made sure military veterans have the final honors they deserve. At the time of Weiss’s death, the squad had performed for more than 80,000 funerals. (You can see more on Weiss’s life in the video above.)
A St. Paul native, Weiss served as a Marine in WWII. He joined the Ford assembly line, where he worked for nearly 30 years. When he retired at the age of 50, he looked for a new meaning in life.
“That was their age that was their generation. They took that service to heart. Honestly, I didn’t even realize it would follow him like it has,” daughter Mary Erickson said. “It takes a special person 90 degrees or 30 below. Made no difference rain, sun. They did their duty.”READ MORE: George Weiss, Last Remaining Founding Member Of Ft. Snelling Rifle Squad, Dies
Weiss was recognized for that duty a decade ago in Washington D.C. with the Citizens’ Medal.
He is now survived by seven great grandchildren, four of his five children, and nine grandchildren.
