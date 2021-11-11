MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 40 students and staff members at a Wisconsin school fell ill Wednesday after a “strong epoxy-like odor” circulated through the building.
Spooner Area School District officials say the incident occurred at Spooner Middle School. At least 24 students and 20 staff members sought medical attention for “physical discomfort and illness.” Two of the students were transported from the school to an area hospital.
Officials say in-person learning has been halted until the source of the odor has been determined and neutralized.
