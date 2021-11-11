CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
(Originally published Nov. 10, 2021)By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19 Complications, COVID-19 In NFL, COVID-19 Vaccine, Minnesota Vikings, Vaccinated Player

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says a vaccinated player went to the emergency room recently due to COVID complications.

During a press conference Wednesday, Zimmer said the player went to the ER Tuesday evening. WCCO-TV’s Mike Max reports that the player is offensive lineman Dakota Dozier.

“It’s serious stuff,” Zimmer said. “He’s stable now, but it was scary.”

Zimmer says 29 people in the organization, including himself, are now being tested after being deemed close contacts.

Last week, several players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury.