MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During the pandemic, Twin Cities theaters have endured their share of hard knocks. But on Friday night, the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis welcomed back audiences for the first time in more than a year-and-a-half.
Audience members had to wear masks to see the musical “Annie” on opening night. The theater also required proof of vaccination or a negative test.
Erin Vanbergen was one of several show-goers happy to enjoy live theater again.
“We’re so glad to be back in the theater,” she said. “We’re big theater lovers, and it’s been so long since we’ve actually been able to get out and enjoy a live performance.”
The theater’s artistic director said that the actors and staff are grateful to reopen with an inspiring show about hope for the future.
For “Annie” ticket information, click here.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: Snow Falling, But Not Sticking, In Twin Cities Metro
- Live In Minneapolis? Get Your Leaves Raked Up By Next Week
- Protesters Gather Outside Prior Lake H.S. In Response To Racist Social Media Video Posted By Student
- ‘It’s Really Hard And Really Tiring’: COVID Surge Taking Large Toll On Rural Minnesota Hospitals