By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in St. Louis County, amid snowy winter conditions.

The patrol said a Toyota was traveling west on Highway 135 in the area of Gilbert, Minnesota around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Near the intersection of Indiana Avenue West, the vehicle lost control and crossed over the center line before striking another Toyota.

The vehicle was then struck by another vehicle in a T-bone collision. In all, at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, the patrol reported.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 32-year-old woman from Aurora, was killed in the crash. There were three other children in the car, and the patrol said two sustained injuries while the other one’s condition was not immediately reported.

Investigators say that the roads had snow and ice.