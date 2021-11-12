MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state health department says there’s a “truly alarming spike in cases” in recent days, the agency reports that there have been 4,849 newly reported positive cases, and 28 more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Of those deaths, one was a Hennepin County resident in their late 20s.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total number of people who have been infected by COVID has risen to 832,610 since the pandemic began, with 8,996 deaths attributed to the virus. Health officials say 9,015 have been reinfected since the start of the pandemic.READ MORE: 'It’s Really Hard And Really Tiring': COVID Surge Taking Large Toll On Rural Minnesota Hospitals
The health department said earlier this week that the system was overwhelmed by the case load, and that high counts were likely to contain spillover figures from the weekend.
Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is reaching levels not yet seen in 2021, now at 9.5%. There are also a reported 57.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down at 10 per 100,000).READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Nears 'High Risk'; Walz Says Vaccination Events Helped Close Gaps Among BIPOC Communities
As of Thursday morning, figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 67.4% of Minnesotans 5 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, and 95.7% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 7,232,883 doses of vaccine, with about 3.3 million residents having completed their vaccine series.
There have been more than 616,000 vaccine booster shots given to eligible Minnesotans.
Hospitalizations are also rising sharply over the last few days. Total ICU bed usage among COVID-19 patients is at 296. Additionally, there are currently 949 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in non-ICU beds. The rate of new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 residents is at 14.8.MORE NEWS: 'This Spike Is Bad': Several Key COVID Metrics At The Highest Levels Yet This Year
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: Snow Falling, But Not Sticking, In Twin Cities Metro
- Live In Minneapolis? Get Your Leaves Raked Up By Next Week
- Protesters Gather Outside Prior Lake H.S. In Response To Racist Social Media Video Posted By Student
- ‘It’s Really Hard And Really Tiring’: COVID Surge Taking Large Toll On Rural Minnesota Hospitals