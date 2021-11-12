CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash Friday evening in St. Paul is causing a significant traffic backup on westbound Interstate 94.

Emergency crews are at the scene of the crash, located near the Prior Avenue intersection on the city’s west side. As of 5:45 p.m., traffic on the westbound lanes is backed up to Lexington Parkway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more. </strong>