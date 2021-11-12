MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash Friday evening in St. Paul is causing a significant traffic backup on westbound Interstate 94.
Emergency crews are at the scene of the crash, located near the Prior Avenue intersection on the city’s west side. As of 5:45 p.m., traffic on the westbound lanes is backed up to Lexington Parkway.
A crash on westbound 94 at Prior Ave. in St. Paul is blocking several lanes.
Traffic jams on WB 94 near Lexington Pkwy. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/76oDDtJ8zr
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) November 12, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for more. </strong>
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: Snow Falling, But Not Sticking, In Twin Cities Metro
- Live In Minneapolis? Get Your Leaves Raked Up By Next Week
- Protesters Gather Outside Prior Lake H.S. In Response To Racist Social Media Video Posted By Student
- ‘It’s Really Hard And Really Tiring’: COVID Surge Taking Large Toll On Rural Minnesota Hospitals