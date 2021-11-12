MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota hunter was airlifted to a hospital Friday after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says the hunter, a 38-year-old man from rural Dassel, accidentally shot himself around 2:40 p.m. while climbing a tree stand near near Kingston Township, which is about 70 miles west of Minneapolis.
A medical helicopter airlifted the hunter to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as serious.
The sheriff’s office says it advises hunters to practice firearm safety, especially when climbing in and out of elevated deer stands.
