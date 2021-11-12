Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared this recipe for Mixed Grains and Winter Squash Bake with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Mixed Grains ’n’ Winter Squash Bake
Serves 14 (2/3 cup each)
All you need:
– 1 Cosmic Crisp or Honeycrisp apple, cored and cut into wedges
– 2 cups RiceSelect Royal Blend rice
– 3 cups peeled and seeded winter squash, cut into 3⁄4-inch cubes
– 1 cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped white onions
– 11⁄2 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary, plus additional chopped for garnish
– 1 tsp finely chopped fresh thyme
– 1⁄2 tsp kosher salt
– 1/8 tsp Hy-Vee black pepper
– 2 cups 100% fresh-pressed apple cider or Hy-Vee refrigerated 100% apple juice
– 11⁄4 cups Hy-Vee vegetable stock
– 2 tbsp Hy-Vee unsalted butter
– 1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
– 2/3 cup Hy-Vee chopped walnuts, toasted
– 1⁄4 cup Hy-Vee dried cranberries
All you do:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut apple wedges crosswise into thirds. Combine apples, rice blend, squash, onions, 11⁄2 teaspoons rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper in a 13×9-inch baking dish; set aside.
2. Combine apple cider, vegetable stock and butter in a large saucepan; bring to boil. Carefully pour stock mixture over rice mixture in baking dish; stir to combine. Tightly cover baking dish with foil.
3. Bake for 40 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle with cheese, walnuts and cranberries. Bake, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until rice is tender. Garnish with additional rosemary, if desired.