WHAT WE KNOW

– The snowy weather system is wrapping up to the west.

– There is a chance for rain in the afternoon, starting between noon and 1 p.m.

– Strong winds Friday of 25+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north

– A much colder weekend is expected to follow the Friday snow.

– More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

– How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday

– How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winter weather is making itself at home in Minnesota as we move into the weekend, and flakes were visible in the Twin Cities metro area Friday morning, though they did not stick to the roads.

That said, the roads were still quite slick throughout the metro area and more so in other parts of the state. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that there were several crashes and vehicles off the road Friday morning, with the bulk of them along Interstate 94. The patrol said several crashes involved semi trucks.

Between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, State Patrol responded to seven crashes in west-central Minnesota, three of which had non-life threatening injuries. Troopers also said 18 other cars slid off the road and reported nine jack-knifed semi trucks.

In the St. Cloud region, officers responded to 11 crashes, four of which resulted in non-life threatening injuries. There was one crash involving a pickup truck pulling cattle, but no one was injured.

In St. Louis County troopers were called to an incident involving at least four separate vehicles and involving at least one fatality.

WC MN – Troopers are responding to several crashes & vehicles sliding off the road this morning. I94 has the majority of them. Several of them include semis. No injuries.

By 8 a.m., snow fall totals peaked at 3 inches in Nevis, according to WCCO’s Weather Watchers. Northern Minnesota saw the most accumulation with 2.3 inches reported in Deer River and 2.7 inches in Fifty Lakes. But further south, Weather Watchers in Becker reported .7 inches, while just .1 inch fell in Faribault.

By mid-morning, the snow system is starting to slow down to the west, WCCO’s Katie Steiner said.

But there’s a chance for rain in the afternoon, starting between noon and 1 p.m. in the Twin Cities, though the possibility of precipitation will diminish as the afternoon continues. Winds will remain strong, Steiner said, gusting between 15 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, the first phase of the storm brought soaking rains across Minnesota before stalling out along the North Shore. This stalled swirl led to a clearing across much of the state Thursday morning. On Thursday, areas up north saw more significant snow totals, and some accumulation, particularly on grassy areas.

The Next System

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for nearly the entire western half of Minnesota. Additionally, a winter storm warning has been issued for north-central Minnesota, and a blizzard warning has been issued for a few counties along the South Dakota border.

The threat posed by these advisories and warnings is more-or-less the same: Strong winds will make the snow fly sideways, greatly reducing visibility and making travel dangerous. In some areas where the snow is falling heaviest, road conditions could rapidly deteriorate.

At least a dozen school districts in the state have listed delayed start times for Friday. For more school closing information, click here.

While the winds are expected to die down by midday Friday, gust of up to 20 mph are still expected through the afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, an Alberta clipper system looks to descend on Minnesota, covering a swath of the state with another coating of fresh snow.

Depending on where the snow band sets up, communities could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. Currently, models are placing the band north of the Interstate 94 corridor, which would mean the system might only clip the Twin Cities metro. However, the storm could yet track further south, perhaps bringing higher accumulations to the metro.

On average, the Twin Cities sees its first one-inch of snowfall around Nov. 16.

Meanwhile, weekend temperatures will be the coldest Minnesotans have experienced so far this season. Daytime temperatures won’t rise much higher than the mid-30s, and overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Melting Next Week?

Although the weekend will be chilly, temperatures will bounce back Tuesday, when highs are expected to above average. This means whatever snow falls in the Twin Cities (or other parts of the state) will almost certainly melt, as even overnight temperatures will be above freezing.

Additionally, sunshine looks to be in store for Tuesday and Wednesday.