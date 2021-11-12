WHAT WE KNOW

– Snow is falling in the Twin Cities, but not sticking to the roads

– Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north

– A much colder weekend is expected to follow the Friday snow

– More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

– How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday

– How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week

WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winter weather is making itself at home in Minnesota as we move into the weekend, and flakes were visible in the Twin Cities metro area Friday morning.

WCCO’s Katie Steiner says that snow has been falling in parts of Minnesota throughout the night, especially in the western suburbs, though nothing as of yet has been sticking to the ground or roads going into the morning commute.

That said, the roads are still quite slick throughout the metro area.

@MnDOT truck on 35w. Spotted crews on the road in Roseville as well. We’re just seeing wet roads in Downtown Minneapolis right now pic.twitter.com/k6ZTVcfFlM — Shayla Reaves (@wccoshayla) November 12, 2021

Steiner says expect the chance for precipitation to stay with us throughout the day, though those chances stand to diminish the further into the afternoon and evening we go.

On Wednesday, the first phase of the storm brought soaking rains across Minnesota before stalling out along the North Shore. This stalled swirl led to a clearing across much of the state Thursday morning. On Thursday, areas up north saw more significant snow totals, and some accumulation, particularly on grassy areas.

The Next System

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for nearly the entire western half of Minnesota. Additionally, a winter storm warning has been issued for north-central Minnesota, and a blizzard warning has been issued for a few counties along the South Dakota border.

The threat posed by these advisories and warnings is more-or-less the same: Strong winds will make the snow fly sideways, greatly reducing visibility and making travel dangerous. In some areas where the snow is falling heaviest, road conditions could rapidly deteriorate.

At least a dozen school districts in the state have listed delayed start times for Friday. For more school closing information, click here.

While the winds are expected to die down by midday Friday, gust of up to 40 mph are still expected through the afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, an Alberta clipper system looks to descend on Minnesota, covering a swath of the state with another coating of fresh snow.

Depending on where the snow band sets up, communities could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. Currently, models are placing the band north of the Interstate 94 corridor, which would mean the system might only clip the Twin Cities metro. However, the storm could yet track further south, perhaps bringing higher accumulations to the metro.

On average, the Twin Cities sees its first one-inch of snowfall around Nov. 16.

Meanwhile, weekend temperatures will be the coldest Minnesotans have experienced so far this season. Daytime temperatures won’t rise much higher than the mid-30s, and overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Melting Next Week?

Although the weekend will be chilly, temperatures will bounce back Tuesday, when highs are expected to above average. This means whatever snow falls in the Twin Cities (or other parts of the state) will almost certainly melt, as even overnight temperatures will be above freezing.

Additionally, sunshine looks to be in store for Tuesday and Wednesday.