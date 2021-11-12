Closings/Delays:A number of schools are reporting delays as snow accumulates in parts of Minnesota.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, North Minneapolis, Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is following breaking news coming out of North Minneapolis. Police are investigating an incident that happened Friday morning on West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North, near a Cub Foods there.

A WCCO photojournalist was on the scene when it happened and heard what sounded like gunfire. Video showed a number of people holding somebody down following the incident as Minneapolis police came to the scene.

The video also showed the person appearing to wear a tactical or possibly bulletproof vest.

WCCO’s photojournalist also saw someone being loaded into an ambulance on the scene.

This all happened just before 10 a.m. Friday.

(credit: CBS)

Few details are immediately available. Stay with WCCO.com as more information is released.