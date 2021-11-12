MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is following breaking news coming out of North Minneapolis. Police are investigating an incident that happened Friday morning on West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North, near a Cub Foods there.
A WCCO photojournalist was on the scene when it happened and heard what sounded like gunfire. Video showed a number of people holding somebody down following the incident as Minneapolis police came to the scene.
The video also showed the person appearing to wear a tactical or possibly bulletproof vest.
WCCO’s photojournalist also saw someone being loaded into an ambulance on the scene.
This all happened just before 10 a.m. Friday.
Few details are immediately available. Stay with WCCO.com as more information is released.
