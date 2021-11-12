Minnesota Weather: Snow Falling, But Not Sticking, In Twin Cities MetroWinter weather is making itself at home in Minnesota as we move into the weekend, and flakes were visible in the Twin Cities metro area Friday morning. WCCO's Katie Steiner says that snow has been falling in parts of Minnesota throughout the night, especially in the western suburbs.

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, 'Worst Commute' Expected Friday MorningNorthern Minnesota could see several inches of snow stack up, particularly on grassy areas. Models show nearly 5 inches accumulating near Bemidji, although it's difficult to know how much of that snowfall will melt on contact.

The Best Ways To Stay Warm Outside On The Coldest Minnesota DaysThe change of season is no reason to avoid embracing the outdoors.

Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Snowfall Of The SeasonWhile the weather for the deer opener this weekend looks to be sunny and mild, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek.

Minnesota Weather: Mild Warmup Starts ThursdayBy the afternoon, temperatures in the low 50s are expected in the metro and southern Minnesota.