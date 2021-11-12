MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find a semi that hit a pedestrian on Thursday evening in Becker County.
Officials say the semi hit a 42-year-old woman around 7:15 p.m. on Highway 34, near Height of Land Township. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
The semi was last seen headed west towards the Detroit Lakes area.
State Patrol describes the semi as a white Volvo tractor (2016-2018 model) that was pulling a flatbed trailer with machinery or another type of load covered with a tarp on the back.
The right front headlight of the semi is out, and the tractor has damage to the front right bumper and headlight area, authorities say.
Anyone with information is asked to call 218-846-8244.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: Snow Falling, But Not Sticking, In Twin Cities Metro
- Live In Minneapolis? Get Your Leaves Raked Up By Next Week
- Protesters Gather Outside Prior Lake H.S. In Response To Racist Social Media Video Posted By Student
- ‘It’s Really Hard And Really Tiring’: COVID Surge Taking Large Toll On Rural Minnesota Hospitals