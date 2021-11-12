Closings/Delays:A number of schools are reporting delays as snow accumulates in parts of Minnesota.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Pedestrian vs Semi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find a semi that hit a pedestrian on Thursday evening in Becker County.

Officials say the semi hit a 42-year-old woman around 7:15 p.m. on Highway 34, near Height of Land Township. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The semi was last seen headed west towards the Detroit Lakes area.

State Patrol describes the semi as a white Volvo tractor (2016-2018 model) that was pulling a flatbed trailer with machinery or another type of load covered with a tarp on the back.

The right front headlight of the semi is out, and the tractor has damage to the front right bumper and headlight area, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 218-846-8244.