MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A St. Paul woman is desperate to find her dog after her car is stolen with the dog inside.
The dog, Sky, was reported stolen Friday night from the Chipotle in Highland village in St. Paul around 7:45 p.m., according to an email from Danielle Geske, the woman’s friend.READ MORE: Marcellus Mitchell Charged With Shooting Into Group Of People In St. Paul
Geske says the dog is a 5-month-old female American Bully. The dog is described as mostly white with small brown spots. The dog was last seen wearing a pink leash and collar.READ MORE: 1 Shot Outside Roseville Bar During 'Release From Prison Party'
Geske says the car is a 2021 black Toyota Camry with all windows tinted. License plate: EJP-985MORE NEWS: 'I Chose To Intervene': Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend
- Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members
- Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg
- ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis