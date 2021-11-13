CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Missing Dog, St. Paul News, Stolen Car

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) —  A St. Paul woman is desperate to find her dog after her car is stolen with the dog inside.

The dog, Sky, was reported stolen Friday night from the Chipotle in Highland village in St. Paul around 7:45 p.m., according to an email from Danielle Geske, the woman’s friend.

Geske says the dog is a 5-month-old female American Bully. The dog is described as mostly white with small brown spots. The dog was last seen wearing a pink leash and collar.

(credit: Grace Howard)

Geske says the car is a 2021 black Toyota Camry with all windows tinted. License plate: EJP-985

