MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Martin County earlier this week.
The incident happened along Highway 15. A Ford van heading north struck the pedestrian at roughly 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
The boy was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont with non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, investigators said.
No one else was injured in the incident.
