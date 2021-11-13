CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Martin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Martin County earlier this week.

The incident happened along Highway 15. A Ford van heading north struck the pedestrian at roughly 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

The boy was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, investigators said.

No one else was injured in the incident.