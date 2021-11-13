Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Minnesota, 2-4 Inches Of Snow PossibleWith some parts of the state still just clearing away snow from late in the work week, another round of potentially accumulating snow is expected to move into the state Saturday afternoon, with some potential snowfall going into the evening.

Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This WeekendThe first snowfall of the season is over and there's already another storm system moving in. WCCO-TV meteorologists say the next weather-maker will begin on Saturday afternoon, with some possible snowfall in the evening hours.

11-Year-Old Boy, 32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle St. Louis County CrashThe driver of the first vehicle, a 32-year-old Betty Smith of Aurora, was killed in the crash. A passenger, 11-year-old Dakota Smith, was also killed, and two other young passengers were injured.

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, 'Worst Commute' Expected Friday MorningNorthern Minnesota could see several inches of snow stack up, particularly on grassy areas. Models show nearly 5 inches accumulating near Bemidji, although it's difficult to know how much of that snowfall will melt on contact.

The Best Ways To Stay Warm Outside On The Coldest Minnesota DaysThe change of season is no reason to avoid embracing the outdoors.