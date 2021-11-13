MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The International Institute of Minnesota is urgently calling on Minnesotans for donations to help new refugees in Minnesota this winter.
The non-profit, that helps resettles and empowers refugees in Minnesota, is asking for donations to collect highly needed items for families. Maggie Habashy, the director of communication and brand, said they are expecting 80 new refugees next week.
Habashy says the institute will be holding a housing and winter clothing drive in Plymouth. Some items needed are winter coats, bedding and dish sets. The institute also listed items needed on their Amazon wish list.

For more information on where to donate, please visit the International Institute of Minnesota website.
