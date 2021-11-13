MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting into a crowd in St. Paul last month, in an incident that injured at least three people.
The shooting happened Oct. 5 at about 1:10 p.m., near the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Milton Street in the city’s Midway neighborhood.
Officers who responded to the scene that afternoon found two men at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. Emergency crews brought one of the men to Regions Hospital. The other man, who was grazed, refused medical attention. A third victim, a woman, was dropped off at Regions, police say.
The woman suffered permanent nerve and vision damage as a result of the shooting; she spent eight days at Regions with a bullet lodged behind her left eye, the complaint says.
Investigators say they found nine spent 9mm shell casings on the scene.
Following their investigation and examination of surveillance video, the county attorney’s office filed a criminal complaint against 18-year-old Marcellus Mitchell, of St. Paul.
He faces felony one count of first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
