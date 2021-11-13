CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Polk County Sherriff’s Office responded to a report of a hunter with a gunshot wound Saturday.

First responders found 19-year-old Bryce Brannan with non-life threating injuries.

Brannan was taken to Altru Grand Forks by Crookston Area Ambulance.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.