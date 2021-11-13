MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Chris Stapleton fans were willing to weather the storm and the traffic on their way to the concert downtown.

“Bad down here. Everyone’s trying to get to U.S. Bank Stadium,” said concert goer Matt Prokop.

The metro area’s first accumulating snow, falling on relatively warm roads.

“We do have snowplows out around the Twin Cities metro keeping an eye on conditions because areas like bridges, ramps, those are traditionally colder road temperatures, so they tend to freeze faster,” said Minnesota Department of Transportation Anne Meyer.

But in west-central Minnesota, the roads were in much more severe conditions.

“It’s keeping law enforcement responders very busy,” said Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow. “Responding to a number of crashes, spin outs, jack knifed semis, things like that.”

“Roads are in obvious poor conditions,” Grabow continued. “We do see a number of people driving too fast in obvious poor conditions. Driving outside their abilities and driving too fast. We just need everybody to slow down and take their time.”

With winter finally upon us, the department of transportation says, use caution.

“Even though the road may look wet or maybe dry for a little while, it’s not unheard of to have slick spots to pop up, so that’s why we encourage drivers to slow down and pay attention out there,” said Meyer.