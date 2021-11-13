MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — After the first notable snowfall of the year, the Minnesota State Patrol has been busy Saturday responding to multiple crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis.
In St. Paul, three cars were involved in a pileup on I-94 westbound at Highway 61 around 8:10 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A semi-cab rolled over on eastbound Highway 36 at White Bear Avenue in Maplewood around 8:30 p.m. The State Patrol is investigating the incident.
According to a tweet by the State Patrol, the statewide crash numbers from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., includes 221 crashes, 89 vehicle spinouts and seven jackknifed semis.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Sunday morning.
