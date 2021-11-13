Menu
Latest News
Minnesota Weather: Ready For More Winter? Weekend Brings Another Potential Snow-Maker
The first snowfall of the season is over and there's already another storm system moving in. WCCO-TV meteorologists say the next weather-maker will begin on Saturday afternoon, with some possible snowfall in the evening hours.
Guthrie Audience Member's Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For 'Christmas Carol'
In the video, the woman is seen yelling at other people standing near her to "get out of my country." According to another audience member's report, the incident happened "right as the lights were dimming to start the show and then we all heard yelling and it went crazy for like 40 minutes after that."
Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend
The first snowfall of the season is over and there's already another storm system moving in. WCCO-TV meteorologists say the next weather-maker will begin on Saturday afternoon, with some possible snowfall in the evening hours.
11-Year-Old Boy, 32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle St. Louis County Crash
The driver of the first vehicle, a 32-year-old Betty Smith of Aurora, was killed in the crash. A passenger, 11-year-old Dakota Smith, was also killed, and two other young passengers were injured.
MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, 'Worst Commute' Expected Friday Morning
Northern Minnesota could see several inches of snow stack up, particularly on grassy areas. Models show nearly 5 inches accumulating near Bemidji, although it's difficult to know how much of that snowfall will melt on contact.
The Best Ways To Stay Warm Outside On The Coldest Minnesota Days
The change of season is no reason to avoid embracing the outdoors.
Featured Sports
Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate
Jackson was living near Montgomery when he died in a car wreck and Jessa Roginski asked an Alabama court to enforce an order for $2,112 a month in support.
Towns, Wolves Thrash Lakers 107-83 To Snap 6-Game Skid
The Wolves opened the second half with a 22-3 spurt and held LA without a field goal for nearly eight minutes, abruptly turning a competitive game into a blowout while the Staples Center crowd booed.
Payton Willis Scores 19 Points, Minnesota Holds Off Western Kentucky
Jamison Battle scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half, Payton Willis added 19 points and Minnesota held off Western Kentucky 73-69 on Friday night in the inaugural Asheville Championship.
Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?
The Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?
The Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks.
'Adele One Night Only' Welcomes Back The Superstar Performer This Sunday
Superstar singer/songwriter Adele, winner of 15 Grammy Awards, will appear in a new primetime special entitled "Adele One Night Only" this Sunday on CBS.
Marc And Daniel Levin Call Kevin Garnett's Jump From High School To NBA 'A Spontaneous Phenomena Of Twisted Fate'
'Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible' comes to SHOWTIME on Friday, November 12th.
'I'm Dead In The Water,' Survivor 41 Tiffany Seely Reveals Xander Hastings Wouldn't Talk To Her Before Tribal
Survivor 41 spares no drama, as a last-minute Tribal gambit extinguishes Tiffany Seely's torch in episode 8.
'Survivor 41' Episode 8 Recap: On the Edge of Their Seats
It's Day 16 of Survivor 41, and these remaining castaways are feeling debilitated as ever.
Samantha Hanratty Says 'Yellowjackets' Series Premiere Will Have Fans 'Excited' And 'Wanting More'
Samantha Hanratty discusses 'Yellowjackets,' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 14th at 10:00PM.
WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Nov. 13, 2021
By
WCCO-TV Staff
November 13, 2021 at 8:58 am
Filed Under:
WCCO Saturday Morning Links
Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning:
