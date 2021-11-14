CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of Minnesota saw the first snowfall of the season Saturday.

At MSP Airport, 1.2 inches of snow were recorded. Parts of central and northern Minnesota saw as much as 4 inches fall.

Minnesotans were eager to share pics of the aftermath.

Snow in Debs, MN, about 25 miles northwest of Bemidji. (credit: Julia Simmons)

Snow on the Bear River. (credit: Nancy Sura)

A bird in the snow in Brook Park. (credit: Mary Heupel)

A snow-covered deck in Bemidji. (credit: Brian Vraa)

Footprints in the snow in Winona. (credit: Dave Mcnally)

Snow in Britt, MN. (credit: Marge Pylkka)

Chewie the dog loving the snow in Plymouth. (credit: Melissa Sisco)

Toby in the snow in Zimmerman. (credit: Kaytlin Valerius_