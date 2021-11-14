WHAT WE KNOW

1.2 inches of snow recorded at MSP Airport Saturday.

More snow likely in Twin Cities Monday morning.

How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week.

When exactly snow will arrive in the Twin Cities Monday, and if it will affect the morning commute.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s first widespread snow event of the season has wrapped up, but more flakes will fly on Monday.

At MSP Airport, 1.2 inches of snow were recorded Saturday. WCCO Weather Watchers in parts of central Minnesota recorded as much as 4 inches. Southern and southwestern Minnesota saw very little accumulation, if any.

10 AM UPDATE to our exclusive Weather Watcher Network snowfall totals. Official storm-total at MSP Airport (where no one lives) was 1.2". #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EjiDKiDyVi — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) November 14, 2021

The feels-like temperatures Sunday morning were the coldest they’ve been all season. A high of 33 is expected in the Twin Cities on Sunday, and temperatures will be similar across the state.

More light snowfall Monday will impact the morning commute in northwest and west-central Minnesota, and possibly in the Twin Cities, too. WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said that timing the snow’s arrival in the Twin Cities Metro is a bit trickier, but that it could reach the metro by the tail end of the morning drive time.

That snow system will fall apart quickly, and less than an inch is expected to accumulate.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, there were 221 crashes statewide, 89 spinouts and seven jackknifed semi trucks.

Melting Next Week?

Although the weekend will be chilly, temperatures will bounce back Tuesday, when highs are expected to be above average. This means whatever snow falls in the Twin Cities (or other parts of the state) will almost certainly melt, as even overnight temperatures will be above freezing.

Additionally, sunshine looks to be in store for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Things cool down again Wednesday, and it will feel even colder due to wind gusts.