MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Taylors Falls man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at Furuby Road and Shady Oak Trail in Shafer Township around 3:10 p.m.
Thirty-nine-year-old Ryan Schmidt was heading east on Furuby when his vehicle left the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled multiple times.
Schmidt died at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts by both witnesses and first responders.
The sheriff’s office said speed was likely a factor in the crash.
More On WCCO.com:
- MN Weather: After An Inch Fell Saturday, More Snow Likely In Twin Cities On Monday
- Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’
- Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate
- Hennepin County Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Body Of Pregnant Woman