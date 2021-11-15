MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesotans were sickened last month in connection to a nationwide E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach products.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the outbreak is linked to Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach and Fresh Thyme organic spinach with best by dates around Oct. 23, 2021. Both brands are produced by Braga Fresh. Consumers with the products are advised not to eat them and throw them in the trash.
The two Minnesotans who became ill were both in their 20s; one is from the Twin Cities, the other is from Greater Minnesota. Neither of them needed to be hospitalized.
One of those who was sickened purchased the Josie’s Organics spinach and the other got the Fresh Thyme spinach. Health officials say they tested the Josie’s Organics spinach that one of them bought, and it tested positive for E. coli.
Federal investigators are still working to determine the scope of the contamination and whether or not more products are linked to it.
About 120 cases of E. coli are reported in Minnesota each year, health officials say. Symptoms include stomach cramps and diarrhea. People typically get sick two to five days after exposure.
