MN Weather: Light Flurries Possible In Twin Cities During Morning CommuteWCCO Meteorologist Riley O'Connor said the best chance for flurries will be between 7 and 11 a.m.

Minnesotans Share Pics Of First SnowfallMuch of Minnesota saw the first snowfall of the season Saturday.

Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This WeekendThe first snowfall of the season is over and there's already another storm system moving in. WCCO-TV meteorologists say the next weather-maker will begin on Saturday afternoon, with some possible snowfall in the evening hours.

11-Year-Old Boy, 32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle St. Louis County CrashThe driver of the first vehicle, a 32-year-old Betty Smith of Aurora, was killed in the crash. A passenger, 11-year-old Dakota Smith, was also killed, and two other young passengers were injured.

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, 'Worst Commute' Expected Friday MorningNorthern Minnesota could see several inches of snow stack up, particularly on grassy areas. Models show nearly 5 inches accumulating near Bemidji, although it's difficult to know how much of that snowfall will melt on contact.