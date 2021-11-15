MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota woman and her 1-year-old son died Saturday in a crash just south of the Minnesota-Iowa border.
The Dickinson County Sherriff's Office says the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 71 and 120th Street, about 10 miles south of Jackson, Minnesota. The woman was driving east on 120th Street when her car failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a pickup heading south on the highway. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.
Mariah Nelson, 29, of Jackson, died in the crash. Also killed was her 1-year-old son, Symere Williams. Two girls in the car, ages 5 and 6, were hurt. Emergency crews brought the injured children to a local hospital for treatment. They were later transferred to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The girls' injuries were described by officials as incapacitating. According to the sheriff's office, everyone in the car was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the pickup, a 63-year-old Jackson man, and his passenger, a 58-year-old Jackson woman, also suffered injuries in the crash. They were brought to a local hospital for treatment, but the passenger was later transferred to Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls. The sheriff’s office said she was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
