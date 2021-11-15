MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 on Monday for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside their home market.
The punishment was connected to team activities that took place in the Miami area in early September, the league announced.READ MORE: Clippers Shut Down Towns, Trounce Wolves 129-102
Timberwolves coaches, players and staff gathered for on-court work and off-court bonding in south Florida, where new co-owner Alex Rodriguez resides.READ MORE: Towns, Wolves Thrash Lakers 107-83 To Snap 6-Game Skid
The team and players posted several photos and videos to social media during the trip, which took place about two weeks before president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was fired.
