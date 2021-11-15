MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Packers fans will have a chance to be a part of the team Tuesday, as Green Bay is offering stock for sale.
The Packers said 300,000 shares will be available on packers.com Tuesday at 8 a.m. Each share will cost $300.
Green Bay is the only publicly-owned team in the NFL, though owners don’t own “stock” in the traditional sense. As the Packers said in their release, “Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits.”
Owning team stock does allow a shareholder to attend the Packers’ annual meeting. Shareholders also have voting rights at one vote per share. Individuals are capped at 200 shares. The team currently has about 361,300 owners representing more than 5 million shares.
This is the sixth stock offering in Packers history.
The Packers are atop the NFC North this season at 8-2. They play the Vikings Sunday at noon.
