MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A North High School student allegedly assaulted school employees and a school resource officer after being questioned about carrying a loaded gun in school Monday.
North St. Paul Police Officers came at the request of the high school when a fight broke out involving a student armed with a gun, according to the school release.
Before officers arrived, the school says the resource officer was assisting school staff in questioning the student. When the student was asked about the gun, that's when the student began assaulting school employees and the officer, the release said.
Officer were able to gain control of the student and gun through “less lethal options,” the release said.
The student was arrested and charged with several crimes. The student's name will not be released due to their age.
