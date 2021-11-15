MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Monday it has confirmed a report of a zebra mussel on a central Minnesota lake.
A property owner on Waverly Lake found what they thought to be a zebra mussel on a dock. The DNR confirmed it was a half-inch, juvenile zebra mussel, according to a relase.
Both Waverly Lake and the connected Little Waverly Lake will be listed for zebra mussels, the DNR said.
Zebra mussels are a fingernail-sized mollusk named for its zig-zagged striped shell.
They are known to impact native ecosystems by filtering out the algae that many aquatic species need for food. Additionally, they can cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause damage to water intake pipes.
