MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Two Minnesotans are ill from eating organic baby spinach linked to a national outbreak of E.coli O157.
The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Agriculture are working with the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and public health agencies in other states on an ongoing investigation of an outbreak of E.coli O157 infections connected to eating organic baby spinach, said the MDH in a release Monday.
According to the MDH, the two Minnesotans, both in their mid-20s, became ill from Oct. 17-23. Neither were hospitalized. One case reported eating eating Josie's Organics organic baby spinach purchased from HyVee, and the other reported Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach purchased from Fresh Thyme. Both brands are produced by Braga Fresh.
The MDH said additional outbreaks are being investigated in other states. For the time being, Minnesota health officials are advising people to not eat organic baby spinach from either HyVee and Fresh Thyme.
For more information on the national outbreak, visit the CDC's website.
