MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people were arrested Tuesday in Minneapolis after an alleged armed carjacking of a city vehicle led to a police chase.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the carjacking happened around 2:30 p.m. in an alley near the intersection 39th and Sheridan avenues on the city’s north side.
A Minneapolis Regulatory Services employee told responding officers that he was sitting in his vehicle prepping to do his work when he was approached by two male suspects with a gun. They told him to get out of the car and hand over his wallet or he would be shot.
The city employee complied, and the suspects drove off with the city vehicle. The city employee was not hurt and immediately called police.
RELATED: Woman Averts Attempted Carjacking In Minneapolis As Similar Crimes Surge In The City
Officers used GPS to track the vehicle, and a police helicopter located it. When squad cars tried to stop it, the vehicle fled.
At one point in the chase, three people got out of the car and tried to run off. Officers found and arrested all three. The city vehicle crashed in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood. Crews brought the injured driver to a hospital for observation.
Among those taken into custody were a man, a woman and two juveniles, police said. The two adults were booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
This year, Minneapolis has seen a surge in carjackings as more than 500 have been reported. For comparison, there were 401 during all of last year and only 104 in 2019.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s A Free Country’: Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Masturbates, Charges State
- Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’
- COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says
- Woman Averts Attempted Carjacking In Southwest Minneapolis As Similar Crimes Surge In The City