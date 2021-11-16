MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least seven people were displaced Tuesday following a house fire in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to a home on the 2900 block of 32nd Avenue South in the city’s Longfellow neighborhood.
All those inside the home were able to get out. After crews knocked down the flames, the home was deemed uninhabitable. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was called to assist three adults and four children in need of housing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
