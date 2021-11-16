MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin say a motorist crashed into a city hall Tuesday morning with alcohol and “resentment about a citation” believed to be factors.
Cumberland police say the vehicle crashed through the front doors around 3 a.m. No one was injured.
The incident is under investigation.
