A first-of-its kind housing option hopes to help Minnesota’s young adults get on their feet.
PERIS Hill opened on Tuesday in the Lowry Hill neighborhood in Minneapolis, with 45 units ready to house community members at a more affordable price. It also has units for youth aging out of foster care.
