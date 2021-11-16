(ViacomCBS) – From LeFou’s Brew to the Jedi Mind Trick, there’s no doubt you’ll find some of the most imaginative and delicious drinks you’ve ever tasted at the Disney parks and resorts. Of course, for many, visiting a Disney park is an experience that only comes once a year, decade, or even lifetime. Luckily, you can bring the magic of the Disneyland Resort, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney California Adventure right to your kitchen!

Bestselling author and Disney fan Ashley Craft has re-created more than 100 Disney Parks-inspired drink recipes in her new book “The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book.” When you can’t do the real thing, take a virtual walk through Disneyland and sip on New Orleans Mint Juleps. Add some tropical Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort-style to a dull morning with Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew. And on the menu for your next Star Wars movie marathon: Fuzzy Tauntauns! Complete with over-the-top garnishes and out-of-this-world colors, you can now sip the magic of your favorite Disney copycat drinks right in the comfort of your own home.

Get out your blender and take a trip to Downtown Disney’s Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes restaurant with the recipe below.

Bam Bam Shake Recipe

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Downtown Disney

The original Fruity Pebbles cereal had the Flintstones as its mascots. Since this shake has Fruity Pebbles on the inside and outside, what name could be a better throwback to the family that started it all in the Stone Age? (Serves 1.)

Ingredients

For Fruity Pebbles Bars

1 (10-ounce) bag mini marshmallows

3 tablespoons salted butter

3 cups Fruity Pebbles cereal

3 cups crisp rice cereal

1 cup powdered sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract

11⁄2 tablespoons whole milk

For Shake

1⁄2 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal

3 cups vanilla ice cream

1⁄4 cup whole milk

For Topping

2 tablespoons vanilla frosting

1⁄2 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal, divided

1⁄2 cup whipped cream

1⁄2 untoasted strawberry Pop-Tart

1 Laffy Taffy candy

1 maraschino cherry

Directions

1) To make Fruity Pebbles Bars: Line a 9″ × 13″ cake pan with parchment paper. Combine marshmallows and butter in a large microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Stir, then microwave an additional 1 minute. Stir well. Add Fruity Pebbles cereal and rice cereal and stir well. Scrape into prepared pan and flatten with a greased spatula. Allow to set 2 hours at room temperature.

2) Once set, cut into 2″ × 4″ bars. Place sugar, vanilla, and milk in a small dish and mix well. Use a spoon to drizzle icing over bars. Allow to set 30 minutes at room temperature.

3) To make Shake: Pour Fruity Pebbles cereal into a blender and pulse until consistency is a fine powder. Add ice cream and milk to blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

4) To assemble: Coat top outer 1″ of a tall milkshake glass in vanilla frosting and press 1⁄4 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal into frosting. Pour milkshake into prepared glass. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle on remaining 1⁄4 cup Fruity Pebbles. Place one Fruity Pebbles Bar, Pop-Tart, and Laffy Taffy in glass. Garnish with maraschino cherry.

Excerpted from “The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book” by Ashley Craft. Copyright © 2021 by Ashley Craft. Photography by Harper Point Photography. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. This recipe is not authorized, approved, licensed, or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company. This recipe was not provided by The Walt Disney Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates. The recipe is solely the creation of the author and embodies her most successful effort to replicate the drink upon which it is based.

As a child who grew up in Anaheim, California, Ashley Craft could recite the Star Tours ride by heart, navigate the Park without a map, and fell asleep to the sound of Disneyland fireworks each night in her bedroom. After two internships at Walt Disney World and many, many more visits to the Disney Parks, Ashley is now one of the leading experts of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Her popular blog, Ashley Crafted, is best known for featuring recipes inspired by Disney Park foods to help people recreate that Disney magic right in their own kitchens. Today, Ashley lives in Kansas with her husband, Danny, and three kids, Elliot, Hazel, and Clifford (and kitten Figaro and puppy Felix)…but she still makes time to visit the Mouse. Follow her on Instagram @Ashley.Crafted.