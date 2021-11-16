MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old Golden Valley man is charged with shooting and killing a good Samaritan who tried to stop him following a crash in North Minneapolis last week.

The incident happened Friday at the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues in north Minneapolis.

Investigators say that, following a crash there, one of the drivers attempted to flee, fatally shooting one of at least three witnesses who tried to stop him. The criminal complaint identifies the driver as Robert David Lloyd Hall.

The scene quickly moved from the intersection to across the street at Cub Foods. That’s where bystanders and members of the community group We Push For Peace intervened when they saw Hall try to carjack a woman in the parking lot.

The complaint says that a firearm fell from Hall’s pocket while being detained. Bystanders also removed a bulletproof vest and a backpack containing drugs.

After being read his rights by arresting officers, Hall admitted to getting into the crash, and trying to flee the scene. He said he also had a warrant out, and admitted to having drugs, guns and the bulletproof vest in his possession.

He told police that, in an altercation with the good Samaritan, his gun went off in his pocket and shot that person.

Hall faces four felony counts, including second-degree murder and robbery. He has previously been convicted of a violent crime and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The victim in this case represents the 84th murder in the city so far this year. That matches the overall homicide total in 2020.

Police caution people against getting involved for their safety. They say the best way the community can help when they see something is to call police, make noise, pull out their phone and start recording.