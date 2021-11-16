MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charging documents allege a Hopkins woman who called herself a psychic swindled two vulnerable adults out of more than $130,000.

Cynthia Evans, 26, faces two counts of theft by swindle and two counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to Hennepin County court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, from 2018 to early 2021, Evans convinced two unrelated adults with mental health issues to give her thousands of dollars for various services and ceremonies.

Among the alleged purchases:

– Thousands of dollars in candles for secret ceremonies to “clear chakras”

– A $14,000 Rolex watch, which Evans said was needed to cure a curse

– A $5,000 crystal to get one of the alleged victim’s father into heaven

– $5,428 to protect one of the alleged victims from “evil” money

According to the complaint, Evans told one of the alleged victims death had been stalking the victim “her whole life,” and that her “cancer would come back” if she didn’t pay Evans.

One of the alleged victims took money from his mother’s IRA to pay Evans, and the other opened a $10,000 line of credit at her bank and cashed out a life insurance policy, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Evans told authorities she was unaware either of the alleged victims had mental health issues, and that she only “recommends” her clients buy things.

“I recommend things that will help, I give them the things that will help,” Evans allegedly said. “I give them the guidance, but it’s like, you could lead a horse to water but you can’t make the horse drink the water.”

Evans also allegedly told authorities “everybody needs a spiritual life coach” and “there should be more people out there like me.”

The self-proclaimed psychic is not in custody. She’s scheduled to appear in court in December.