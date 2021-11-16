CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Sunrise

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sunrise Tuesday morning was something to behold.

Minnesotans across the state grabbed their cameras and phones to snap pictures of the stunning display of colors.

(credit: WCCO’s John Lauritsen)

(credit: WCCO’s Marielle Mohs)

The sunrise as seen from the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. (credit: WCCO’s Shayla Reaves)

The sunrise in Richmond. (credit: Skip Halverson)

The sunrise on Winsted Lake. (credit: Kim Karels)

No filter needed for this sunrise shot from Chaska. (credit: Jenny Chapman)

(credit: Tracy Bauer Dorval)

(credit: Melissa Peterson Collins)

The sky over Shakopee. (credit: Patty McMains O’Reilley)

(credit: Beth Frahm)

The colorful display over Buffalo, MN. (credit: Jess Spude)

The sunrise in Edina. (credit: Jenny Edwards)

Oasis Park in Roseville. (credit: Ronald Chen)